Wexford’s ‘Fit For Kings’ joined Rob in studio to chat about their new single ‘Monsters.’ Being a Bank Holiday weekend, Rob felt like kicking back for the second hour of the show and played 60 minutes of Old Skool 90s and Noughties Irish tunes. Magic.



8-9pm

01. Walk Into The Sun – Maverick Sabre

02. Sunburst – Picturehouse

03. To The Bright And Shining Sun – The Walls

04. Over Me – Mark McCabe

05. Reuben – Cathy Davey

06. Carlow Town – Seamus Fogarty

07. Haunted – Sinead O’Connor & The Pogues

08. In The Moment – Delorentos

09. Monsters – Fit For Kings

## Interview with Fit For Kings ##

10. New Rules – Fit For Kings ##LIVE##

11. Coma – Le Boom

12. You DOn’t Know – Rachel Grace

13. Follow Your Fire – Kodaline

9-10pm

01. Hey Day – Mic Christopher

02. Discotheque – U2

03. Jake Summers – Fight Like Apes

04. Girl From Mars – Ash

05. DOgs With No Tails – The Pale

06. After All – The Frank & Walters

07. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping

08. I Useta Love Her – The Saw Doctors

09. Hanging Around – Gemma Hayes

10. Rent Day Blues – The Frames

11. Dreams – The Cranberries

12. When We Were Young – Whipping Boy

13. Friends In Time – The Golden Horde

