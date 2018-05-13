Wexford’s ‘Fit For Kings’ joined Rob in studio to chat about their new single ‘Monsters.’ Being a Bank Holiday weekend, Rob felt like kicking back for the second hour of the show and played 60 minutes of Old Skool 90s and Noughties Irish tunes. Magic.
8-9pm
01. Walk Into The Sun – Maverick Sabre
02. Sunburst – Picturehouse
03. To The Bright And Shining Sun – The Walls
04. Over Me – Mark McCabe
05. Reuben – Cathy Davey
06. Carlow Town – Seamus Fogarty
07. Haunted – Sinead O’Connor & The Pogues
08. In The Moment – Delorentos
09. Monsters – Fit For Kings
## Interview with Fit For Kings ##
10. New Rules – Fit For Kings ##LIVE##
11. Coma – Le Boom
12. You DOn’t Know – Rachel Grace
13. Follow Your Fire – Kodaline
9-10pm
01. Hey Day – Mic Christopher
02. Discotheque – U2
03. Jake Summers – Fight Like Apes
04. Girl From Mars – Ash
05. DOgs With No Tails – The Pale
06. After All – The Frank & Walters
07. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping
08. I Useta Love Her – The Saw Doctors
09. Hanging Around – Gemma Hayes
10. Rent Day Blues – The Frames
11. Dreams – The Cranberries
12. When We Were Young – Whipping Boy
13. Friends In Time – The Golden Horde