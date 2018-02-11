LOADS of great new Irish music on the show, including A Smyth (former Vann Music frontman), Stephanie Rainey, Katie Laffan and The Spook of the Thirteenth Lock. Rob also had a great chat with Le Galaxie about their recent reinterpretation of the Apocalypse Now soundtrack, performed in Billy Byrne’s in Kilkenny and played their brand new single ‘Day of the Child.’ Plenty of chat too about the Top 30 South East Songs in conjunction with Hotpress! The two hours flew by!
8-9pm
01. Men Are Trash – Tebi Rex
02. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey
03. Dreams – The Cranberries
04. Teacher – Sean OB
05. Shift – The 2 Johnnies
06. Wasted.Patient.Thinking – ROE
07. Run With Me – Hudson Taylor
08. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider
## Interview with Le Galaxie ##
09. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie
10. Back Of My Hand – Gemma Hayes
11. Gone Forever – Cry Before Dawn
9-10pm
01. In The Moment – Delorentos
02. Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG
03. Let’s Dance – Stellarsound feat. Paula Flynn
04. Behind Closed Doors – Storyfold
05. Comeback Girl – Republic of Loose
06. Into The Darkness – A Smyth
07. Location – 7th Obi
08. Aversion – Katie Laffan
09. Little Things – Marlene Enright
10. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee
11. Talk To Me – Chasing Abbey
12. The Trams Are Stopped – The Spook of the Thirteenth Lock
13. Alphabet Soup – Bell X1
14. Still Don’t Know – David Kitt