LOADS of great new Irish music on the show, including A Smyth (former Vann Music frontman), Stephanie Rainey, Katie Laffan and The Spook of the Thirteenth Lock. Rob also had a great chat with Le Galaxie about their recent reinterpretation of the Apocalypse Now soundtrack, performed in Billy Byrne’s in Kilkenny and played their brand new single ‘Day of the Child.’ Plenty of chat too about the Top 30 South East Songs in conjunction with Hotpress! The two hours flew by!



8-9pm

01. Men Are Trash – Tebi Rex

02. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey

03. Dreams – The Cranberries

04. Teacher – Sean OB

05. Shift – The 2 Johnnies

06. Wasted.Patient.Thinking – ROE

07. Run With Me – Hudson Taylor

08. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider

## Interview with Le Galaxie ##

09. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie

10. Back Of My Hand – Gemma Hayes

11. Gone Forever – Cry Before Dawn

9-10pm

01. In The Moment – Delorentos

02. Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG

03. Let’s Dance – Stellarsound feat. Paula Flynn

04. Behind Closed Doors – Storyfold

05. Comeback Girl – Republic of Loose

06. Into The Darkness – A Smyth

07. Location – 7th Obi

08. Aversion – Katie Laffan

09. Little Things – Marlene Enright

10. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee

11. Talk To Me – Chasing Abbey

12. The Trams Are Stopped – The Spook of the Thirteenth Lock

13. Alphabet Soup – Bell X1

14. Still Don’t Know – David Kitt

