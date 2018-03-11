To honour Mother’s Day and International Women’s Day, it was a Female Voices special on Irish Beats this evening (Rob’s neanderthal tones excepted). His in-studio guest was none other than Stephanie Rainey and he also spoke with SON (aka Susan O’Neill) on the phone while she was stopped in Dubai while travelling to Australia for a month long tour. If you want to get a handle on some of the music being produced by female Irish artists, you could do a lot worse than browse through this playlist.
8-9pm
01. What Do You Know – Soulé
02. Wasted.Patient.Thinking – Roe
03. Psycho – Imelda May
04. Where We Are – Ships
05. Eyes On Pluto – Moxie
06. I Feel Alright – Bonzai
07. You Know Me Better – Roisin Murphy
08. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey
## Interview with Stephanie Rainey ##
09. Sorry – Stephanie Rainey
10. 100 Like Me – Stephanie Rainey ##LIVE##
11. How – The Cranberries
9-10pm
01. Forget Me Knots – Heathers
02. Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG
03. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie
04. The Wolf Is Getting Married – Sinead O’Connor
05. We Are Different – Thanks Brother
06. Mo Sholas Fein – Ham Sandwich
07. Take Me Home – Wallis Bird
08. Two Wrongs – SON
## Interview with SON (Susan O’Neill) ##
09. Found Myself Lost – SON
10. Wexford Snow – SON
11. Nothing To Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy
12. Love Is A Tricky Thing – Julie Feeney
13. Imprint – The Tycho Brahe