To honour Mother’s Day and International Women’s Day, it was a Female Voices special on Irish Beats this evening (Rob’s neanderthal tones excepted). His in-studio guest was none other than Stephanie Rainey and he also spoke with SON (aka Susan O’Neill) on the phone while she was stopped in Dubai while travelling to Australia for a month long tour. If you want to get a handle on some of the music being produced by female Irish artists, you could do a lot worse than browse through this playlist.



8-9pm

01. What Do You Know – Soulé

02. Wasted.Patient.Thinking – Roe

03. Psycho – Imelda May

04. Where We Are – Ships

05. Eyes On Pluto – Moxie

06. I Feel Alright – Bonzai

07. You Know Me Better – Roisin Murphy

08. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey

## Interview with Stephanie Rainey ##

09. Sorry – Stephanie Rainey

10. 100 Like Me – Stephanie Rainey ##LIVE##

11. How – The Cranberries

9-10pm

01. Forget Me Knots – Heathers

02. Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG

03. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie

04. The Wolf Is Getting Married – Sinead O’Connor

05. We Are Different – Thanks Brother

06. Mo Sholas Fein – Ham Sandwich

07. Take Me Home – Wallis Bird

08. Two Wrongs – SON

## Interview with SON (Susan O’Neill) ##

09. Found Myself Lost – SON

10. Wexford Snow – SON

11. Nothing To Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy

12. Love Is A Tricky Thing – Julie Feeney

13. Imprint – The Tycho Brahe

