The Beat studios housed the powerful live sound of The Hot Sprockets this evening, as they treated us to two performances of songs from their new LP Dream Mover (podcast OTW). Rob also played a fresh mix of Irish tunes, introducing new ones from Liers, Paul Alwright and The Minutes to the listeners.
8-9pm
01. Why Can’t We Be Friends – The Academic
02. Young & Free – Dermot Kennedy
03. Set Teh Fire To The Third Bar – Snow Patrol
04. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie
05. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning
06. Satellites – 7th Obi
07. Dreams – The Cranberries
08. Where We Are – Ships
09. San Diego Song – The Coronas
10. Into The Darkness – A Smyth
11. Got My Love – The Minutes
12. Universal Female – Liers
13. All Love – Paul Alwright feat. Maverick Sabre
14. Skyscrapers – Fred
9-10pm
01. In The Moment – Delorentos
02. Right Spots – The Hot Sprockets ##LIVE##
## Interview with The Hot Sprockets ##
03. Cold Cold Sweat – The Hot Sprockets
04. Imagine Us On The Sun – The Hot Sprockets ##LIVE##
05. Nothing To Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy
06. Maya – Third Smoke
07. Papillion – Hvmmingbyrd
08. Day Is Coming – Katie Kim
09. Ioas Croi – Outsider
10. Tired – Niall Cash
11. Free – Nimbus
12. Tokyo – Chimpanbee