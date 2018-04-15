The Beat studios housed the powerful live sound of The Hot Sprockets this evening, as they treated us to two performances of songs from their new LP Dream Mover (podcast OTW). Rob also played a fresh mix of Irish tunes, introducing new ones from Liers, Paul Alwright and The Minutes to the listeners.

8-9pm

01. Why Can’t We Be Friends – The Academic

02. Young & Free – Dermot Kennedy

03. Set Teh Fire To The Third Bar – Snow Patrol

04. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie

05. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning

06. Satellites – 7th Obi

07. Dreams – The Cranberries

08. Where We Are – Ships

09. San Diego Song – The Coronas

10. Into The Darkness – A Smyth

11. Got My Love – The Minutes

12. Universal Female – Liers

13. All Love – Paul Alwright feat. Maverick Sabre

14. Skyscrapers – Fred

9-10pm

01. In The Moment – Delorentos

02. Right Spots – The Hot Sprockets ##LIVE##

## Interview with The Hot Sprockets ##

03. Cold Cold Sweat – The Hot Sprockets

04. Imagine Us On The Sun – The Hot Sprockets ##LIVE##

05. Nothing To Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy

06. Maya – Third Smoke

07. Papillion – Hvmmingbyrd

08. Day Is Coming – Katie Kim

09. Ioas Croi – Outsider

10. Tired – Niall Cash

11. Free – Nimbus

12. Tokyo – Chimpanbee

