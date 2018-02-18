More music and less talk was the motto tonight. In two hours, Rob managed to fit in TWENTY EIGHT savage Irish tunes! There was a little chat though, as Rob spoke with one of Wexford’s finest sons, Cry Before Dawn‘s Vinnie Doyle. This was tied up with our Top 30 South East songs, which we’re running with Hotpress. You can vote for your own favourites here! We’re pretty sure we know what song this listener will be voting for:

Full playlist after the jump …



8-9pm

01. Talk To Me – Chasing Abbey

02. Aversion – Katie Laffan

03. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping

04. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie

05. Follow – Old Hannah

06. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider

07. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey

08. Hanging Around – Gemma Hayes

09. Gone Forever – Cry Before Dawn

## Interview with Vincent Doyle (Cry Before Dawn) ##

10. The Seeds That’s Been Sown – Cry Before Dawn

11. Men Are Trash – Tebi Rex

9-10pm

01. Crash – All Tvvins

02. Into The Darkness – A Smyth

03. Bodies – Ham Sandwich

04. Fiesta – The Pogues

05. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee

06. Lord (It’s OK) – 1000 Beasts feat. Janet Grogan

07. Teacher – Sean OB

08. Egyptian Luvr – Reggie Snow

09. In The Moment – Delorentos

10. The Trams Are Stopped – The Spook of the Thirteenth Lock

11. Little Things – Marlene Enright

12. Free – Nimbus

13. Comhaireamh chun Codladh – Wallis Bird

14. Colours – Happyalone

15. Piano Song – Shane Joyce

16. Maya – Third Smoke

17. Serotonin – Simple Kid

Share it:













Don't Miss