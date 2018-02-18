More music and less talk was the motto tonight. In two hours, Rob managed to fit in TWENTY EIGHT savage Irish tunes! There was a little chat though, as Rob spoke with one of Wexford’s finest sons, Cry Before Dawn‘s Vinnie Doyle. This was tied up with our Top 30 South East songs, which we’re running with Hotpress. You can vote for your own favourites here! We’re pretty sure we know what song this listener will be voting for:
#Goneforever https://t.co/gFNo3KJJ5s
— Jan Hall (@hall_jan) February 18, 2018
Full playlist after the jump …
8-9pm
01. Talk To Me – Chasing Abbey
02. Aversion – Katie Laffan
03. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping
04. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie
05. Follow – Old Hannah
06. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider
07. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey
08. Hanging Around – Gemma Hayes
09. Gone Forever – Cry Before Dawn
## Interview with Vincent Doyle (Cry Before Dawn) ##
10. The Seeds That’s Been Sown – Cry Before Dawn
11. Men Are Trash – Tebi Rex
9-10pm
01. Crash – All Tvvins
02. Into The Darkness – A Smyth
03. Bodies – Ham Sandwich
04. Fiesta – The Pogues
05. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee
06. Lord (It’s OK) – 1000 Beasts feat. Janet Grogan
07. Teacher – Sean OB
08. Egyptian Luvr – Reggie Snow
09. In The Moment – Delorentos
10. The Trams Are Stopped – The Spook of the Thirteenth Lock
11. Little Things – Marlene Enright
12. Free – Nimbus
13. Comhaireamh chun Codladh – Wallis Bird
14. Colours – Happyalone
15. Piano Song – Shane Joyce
16. Maya – Third Smoke
17. Serotonin – Simple Kid