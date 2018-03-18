It’s St. Patrick’s Weekend and whilst others are banging on about “playing Irish music”, that’s just what we do here every week! One of Mullingar’s newest groups ‘Fallen Lights’ were Rob’s guests in studio, while the playlist was packed full of modern classics, fresh cuts and a choice selection of trad & folk. Check it all out!



8-9pm

01. Beautiful Day – U2

02. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey

03. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie

04. After All – The Frank & Walters

05. Young & Free – Dermot Kennedy

06. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning

07. Wasted.Patient.Thinking – ROE

08. In The Moment – Delorentos

09. Tired – Niall Cash

10. Where We Are – Ships

11. Into The Darkness – A Smyth

12. Too Young To Live – All Tvvins

13. St. Patrick’s Day – Damien Dempsey

9-10pm

01. We Are Different – Thanks Brother

02. It’s Too Late – Fallen Lights

## Interview With Fallen Lights ##

03. Let It Out – Fallen Lights

04. Nothing TO Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy

05. Along The Western Seaboard – Declan O’Rourke

06. Twisted Arrow – Arborist

07. Back Of My Hand – Gemma Hayes

08. Social Awareness – Central Hall

09. The Trams Are Stopped -The Spook Of The Thirteenth Lock

10. Van Gogh’s Ear – Seamus Fogarty

11. Peat Bog Soldiers – Lankum

12. Alphabet SOup – Bell X1

13. Missing You – Christy Moore

