It’s St. Patrick’s Weekend and whilst others are banging on about “playing Irish music”, that’s just what we do here every week! One of Mullingar’s newest groups ‘Fallen Lights’ were Rob’s guests in studio, while the playlist was packed full of modern classics, fresh cuts and a choice selection of trad & folk. Check it all out!
8-9pm
01. Beautiful Day – U2
02. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey
03. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie
04. After All – The Frank & Walters
05. Young & Free – Dermot Kennedy
06. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning
07. Wasted.Patient.Thinking – ROE
08. In The Moment – Delorentos
09. Tired – Niall Cash
10. Where We Are – Ships
11. Into The Darkness – A Smyth
12. Too Young To Live – All Tvvins
13. St. Patrick’s Day – Damien Dempsey
9-10pm
01. We Are Different – Thanks Brother
02. It’s Too Late – Fallen Lights
## Interview With Fallen Lights ##
03. Let It Out – Fallen Lights
04. Nothing TO Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy
05. Along The Western Seaboard – Declan O’Rourke
06. Twisted Arrow – Arborist
07. Back Of My Hand – Gemma Hayes
08. Social Awareness – Central Hall
09. The Trams Are Stopped -The Spook Of The Thirteenth Lock
10. Van Gogh’s Ear – Seamus Fogarty
11. Peat Bog Soldiers – Lankum
12. Alphabet SOup – Bell X1
13. Missing You – Christy Moore