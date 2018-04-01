Tadhg Williams here, once again I was on for Rob tonight and didn’t I only have a great time! I had Ailbhe Reddy on the phone and I spoke to Peter Dunne from the Bare in the Woods Music Festival about what they’ve got going on this year.
Here’s me playlist for yiz:
8-9pm
1.) Last Night – Day_S
2.) Wasted.Patient.Thinking – ROE
3.) Man Are Trash – Tebi Rex
4.) Run With Me – Hudson Taylor
5.) Nothing to Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy
# Interview with Ailbhe Reddy #
6.) The Tube – Ailbhe Reddy
7.) Pleasure – Le Galaxie
8.) You Found Me – Robert O’Connor
9.) Follow the Leader – Maverick Sabre x George the Poet
10.) Plain Static – Molly Sterling
11.) Always You – The Stunning
12.) Colours – Happyalone
13.) Don’t Go – Hothouse Flowers
14.) Lonely People – Orla Gartland
9-10pm
1.) We Fell For Miles – Toucan
2.) After All – The Frank and Walters
# Interview with Peter Dunne from Bare in the Woods #
3.) Cold Cold Sweat – The Hot Sprockets
4.) Tokyo – Chimpanbee
5.) Social Awareness – Central Hall
6.) Satellites – 7th Obi
7.) Will I Fly – Luke Clerkin
8.) Apple Truck – Gorilla Troubadour
9.) Fire in the Belly – Deep Down Detox
10.) Wahs Basket Earpiece – Crome Yellow
11.) All I’m Fighting For – JaXson
12.) Thousands Are Sailing – The Pogues