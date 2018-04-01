Tadhg Williams here, once again I was on for Rob tonight and didn’t I only have a great time! I had Ailbhe Reddy on the phone and I spoke to Peter Dunne from the Bare in the Woods Music Festival about what they’ve got going on this year.

Here’s me playlist for yiz:

8-9pm

1.) Last Night – Day_S

2.) Wasted.Patient.Thinking – ROE

3.) Man Are Trash – Tebi Rex

4.) Run With Me – Hudson Taylor

5.) Nothing to Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy

# Interview with Ailbhe Reddy #

6.) The Tube – Ailbhe Reddy

7.) Pleasure – Le Galaxie

8.) You Found Me – Robert O’Connor

9.) Follow the Leader – Maverick Sabre x George the Poet

10.) Plain Static – Molly Sterling

11.) Always You – The Stunning

12.) Colours – Happyalone

13.) Don’t Go – Hothouse Flowers

14.) Lonely People – Orla Gartland

9-10pm

1.) We Fell For Miles – Toucan

2.) After All – The Frank and Walters

# Interview with Peter Dunne from Bare in the Woods #

3.) Cold Cold Sweat – The Hot Sprockets

4.) Tokyo – Chimpanbee

5.) Social Awareness – Central Hall

6.) Satellites – 7th Obi

7.) Will I Fly – Luke Clerkin

8.) Apple Truck – Gorilla Troubadour

9.) Fire in the Belly – Deep Down Detox

10.) Wahs Basket Earpiece – Crome Yellow

11.) All I’m Fighting For – JaXson

12.) Thousands Are Sailing – The Pogues

Share it:













Don't Miss