Happy New Year! As we enter 2018, Rob looked back at the year that was 2017 and played some of his favourite Irish tunes of last year. Then from 9pm, he counted down his Top Ten Irish Albums of 2017 (see the full list here). 2017 was a great year for homegrown music – 2018 will be even better!
8-9pm
01. Bear Claws – The Academic
02. Alone Together – All Tvvins feat. James Vincent McMorrow
03. Blood Diamonds – Aine Cahill
04. By Myself – Jordan Adetunji
05. Moments Passed – Dermot Kennedy
06. Icarus – Tebi Rex
07. What Do You Know – Soule
08. In Darkness We Feel Our Way – Delorentos
09. Feel Your Rhythm – Bantu (Daichi remix)
10. Spinning Wheels – Dermot Barrett
11. I Love You Sadie – Wyvern Lingo
12. Fire – Niall Cash
13. Get Out Of Your Own Way – U2
9-10pm
01. Relent – Ailbhe Reddy
02. Night Whispering – Frankenstein Bolts
03. Kelly – Gypsies on the Autobahn
04. Shine – Rews
05. Cormorant Bird – Fionn Regan
06. What Are you Like – Pugwash
07. True Care – James Vincent McMorrow
08. Along The Western Seaboard – Declan O’Rourke
09. Head Start – Columbia Mills
10. React – Otherkin
11. Carlow Town – Seaus Fogarty
12. Van Gogh’s Ear – Seamus Fogarty