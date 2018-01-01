Happy New Year! As we enter 2018, Rob looked back at the year that was 2017 and played some of his favourite Irish tunes of last year. Then from 9pm, he counted down his Top Ten Irish Albums of 2017 (see the full list here). 2017 was a great year for homegrown music – 2018 will be even better!

8-9pm

01. Bear Claws – The Academic

02. Alone Together – All Tvvins feat. James Vincent McMorrow

03. Blood Diamonds – Aine Cahill

04. By Myself – Jordan Adetunji

05. Moments Passed – Dermot Kennedy

06. Icarus – Tebi Rex

07. What Do You Know – Soule

08. In Darkness We Feel Our Way – Delorentos

09. Feel Your Rhythm – Bantu (Daichi remix)

10. Spinning Wheels – Dermot Barrett

11. I Love You Sadie – Wyvern Lingo

12. Fire – Niall Cash

13. Get Out Of Your Own Way – U2

9-10pm

01. Relent – Ailbhe Reddy

02. Night Whispering – Frankenstein Bolts

03. Kelly – Gypsies on the Autobahn

04. Shine – Rews

05. Cormorant Bird – Fionn Regan

06. What Are you Like – Pugwash

07. True Care – James Vincent McMorrow

08. Along The Western Seaboard – Declan O’Rourke

09. Head Start – Columbia Mills

10. React – Otherkin

11. Carlow Town – Seaus Fogarty

12. Van Gogh’s Ear – Seamus Fogarty

