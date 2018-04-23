To celebrate #RecordStoreDay, Rob played a heap of vinyl on the show, with the second hour devoted entirely to the king of music formats. Rumours of vinyl’s demise have been greatly exaggerated!
There was a balanced mix of new music and classic tracks, which was mostly chosen based on the small (but growing!) vinyl collection Rob has access to. It seems to have gone down well with listeners, as this tweet from @LittleHarmonica illustrates:
@beat102103 Never thought I'd hear Teenage Kicks on vinyl on radio in 2018. 😲 Woot! Awesome.
— Monica (@LittleHarmonica) April 22, 2018
Everything from 9 – 10pm was vinyl, while The Stunning, U2 and The Undertones were records in the first hour. Think we’ll have to do this again. Rob also spoke with Tipperary native Sean Corcoran aka Outsider about having his music featured on FIFA18 and his plans for world domination.
8-9pm
01. In The Moment – Delorentos
02. Elbows – Day_S
03. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning
04. Golden – Robert Grace
05. We Are Different – Thanks Brother
06. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie
07. Pride – U2
08. Nothing To Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy
09. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider
## Interview with Outsider ##
10. Iosa Chroi – Outsider
11. Half A Life – Roisin El Cherif
12. Two To Fall In Love – Join Me In The Pines
13. Teenage Kicks – The Undertones
#AllVinyl
9-10pm
01. I Feel It Too – The Academic
02. Moving – Cathy Davey
03. Right Spots – The Hot Sprockets
04. Communion Girls – Malojian
05. Hello Hello Hello (Petrol) – Something Happens
06. Carlow Town – Seamus Fogarty
07. Hey Day – Mic Christopher
08. Rebellion (Lies) – Arcade Fire
09. A Man Called Gerald – Shane Barry
10. Little Ones – Come On Live Long
11. As The Crow Flies – Rory Gallagher