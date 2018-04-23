To celebrate #RecordStoreDay, Rob played a heap of vinyl on the show, with the second hour devoted entirely to the king of music formats. Rumours of vinyl’s demise have been greatly exaggerated!

There was a balanced mix of new music and classic tracks, which was mostly chosen based on the small (but growing!) vinyl collection Rob has access to. It seems to have gone down well with listeners, as this tweet from @LittleHarmonica illustrates:

@beat102103 Never thought I'd hear Teenage Kicks on vinyl on radio in 2018. 😲 Woot! Awesome. — Monica (@LittleHarmonica) April 22, 2018

Everything from 9 – 10pm was vinyl, while The Stunning, U2 and The Undertones were records in the first hour. Think we’ll have to do this again. Rob also spoke with Tipperary native Sean Corcoran aka Outsider about having his music featured on FIFA18 and his plans for world domination.

8-9pm

01. In The Moment – Delorentos

02. Elbows – Day_S

03. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning

04. Golden – Robert Grace

05. We Are Different – Thanks Brother

06. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie

07. Pride – U2

08. Nothing To Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy

09. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider

## Interview with Outsider ##

10. Iosa Chroi – Outsider

11. Half A Life – Roisin El Cherif

12. Two To Fall In Love – Join Me In The Pines

13. Teenage Kicks – The Undertones

#AllVinyl

9-10pm

01. I Feel It Too – The Academic

02. Moving – Cathy Davey

03. Right Spots – The Hot Sprockets

04. Communion Girls – Malojian

05. Hello Hello Hello (Petrol) – Something Happens

06. Carlow Town – Seamus Fogarty

07. Hey Day – Mic Christopher

08. Rebellion (Lies) – Arcade Fire

09. A Man Called Gerald – Shane Barry

10. Little Ones – Come On Live Long

11. As The Crow Flies – Rory Gallagher

