Tadhg Williams here, I was in the hot seat for Rob O’Connor this week and we had a busy show – I chatted to Mal Touhy of the Riptide Movement about an upcoming tour this summer playing the coastal venues of Ireland; gave away two tickets to their gig in Hayes’ Hotel, Thurles on Good Friday which included an overnight stay; did an interview with David Keenan after his gig in Phil Grimes’ Bar in Waterford City last Wednesday evening and I celebrated 20 years of Bell X1 by playing some of their best throughout the show.
Here’s the auld playlist there:
8-9pm
- Don’t Need it Now – Le Boom
- Lord (It’s OK) feat. Janet Grogan – 1000 Beasts
- Volcano – Damien Rice
- We Fell For Miles – Toucan
- Maybe It’s My Nature – Wyvern Lingo
- Elephant in the Room – The Riptide Movement
# Interview with Mal Touhy of the Riptide Movement #
- All Works Out – The Riptide Movement
- Nothing to Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy
- Mandinka – Sinead O’Connor
- Egyptian Luvr feat. Amine – Rejjie Snow
- Alphabet Soup – Bell X1
- Porcelain – St. Bishop
9-10pm
- Shiny – Marlene Enright
- Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning
- Don’t Give In – Snow Patrol
- Rocky Took a Lover – Bell X1
- Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG
- Clap Both My Hands – Brian Deady
- Cobwebs – David Keenan
# Interview with David Keenan #
- James Dean – David Keenan
- We Are Different – Thanks Brother
- Sixteen Fishermen Raving – Christy Moore
- Frostbite – Mark Geary
- Tyrannosaur – Harry Hoban and the Brothers Kane
- The Great Defector (Live Acoustic-ish Version) – Bell X1