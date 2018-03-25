Tadhg Williams here, I was in the hot seat for Rob O’Connor this week and we had a busy show – I chatted to Mal Touhy of the Riptide Movement about an upcoming tour this summer playing the coastal venues of Ireland; gave away two tickets to their gig in Hayes’ Hotel, Thurles on Good Friday which included an overnight stay; did an interview with David Keenan after his gig in Phil Grimes’ Bar in Waterford City last Wednesday evening and I celebrated 20 years of Bell X1 by playing some of their best throughout the show.

Here’s the auld playlist there:

8-9pm

Don’t Need it Now – Le Boom Lord (It’s OK) feat. Janet Grogan – 1000 Beasts Volcano – Damien Rice We Fell For Miles – Toucan Maybe It’s My Nature – Wyvern Lingo Elephant in the Room – The Riptide Movement

# Interview with Mal Touhy of the Riptide Movement #

All Works Out – The Riptide Movement Nothing to Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy Mandinka – Sinead O’Connor Egyptian Luvr feat. Amine – Rejjie Snow Alphabet Soup – Bell X1 Porcelain – St. Bishop

9-10pm

Shiny – Marlene Enright Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning Don’t Give In – Snow Patrol Rocky Took a Lover – Bell X1 Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG Clap Both My Hands – Brian Deady Cobwebs – David Keenan

# Interview with David Keenan #

James Dean – David Keenan We Are Different – Thanks Brother Sixteen Fishermen Raving – Christy Moore Frostbite – Mark Geary Tyrannosaur – Harry Hoban and the Brothers Kane The Great Defector (Live Acoustic-ish Version) – Bell X1

Share it:













Don't Miss