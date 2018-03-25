Tadhg Williams here, I was in the hot seat for Rob O’Connor this week and we had a busy show – I chatted to Mal Touhy of the Riptide Movement about an upcoming tour this summer playing the coastal venues of Ireland; gave away two tickets to their gig in Hayes’ Hotel, Thurles on Good Friday which included an overnight stay; did an interview with David Keenan after his gig in Phil Grimes’ Bar in Waterford City last Wednesday evening and I celebrated 20 years of Bell X1 by playing some of their best throughout the show.

Here’s the auld playlist there:

8-9pm

  1. Don’t Need it Now – Le Boom
  2. Lord (It’s OK) feat. Janet Grogan – 1000 Beasts
  3. Volcano – Damien Rice
  4. We Fell For Miles – Toucan
  5. Maybe It’s My Nature – Wyvern Lingo
  6. Elephant in the Room – The Riptide Movement

# Interview with Mal Touhy of the Riptide Movement #

  1. All Works Out – The Riptide Movement
  2. Nothing to Doubt – Ailbhe Reddy
  3. Mandinka – Sinead O’Connor
  4. Egyptian Luvr feat. Amine – Rejjie Snow
  5. Alphabet Soup – Bell X1
  6. Porcelain – St. Bishop

9-10pm

  1. Shiny – Marlene Enright
  2. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning
  3. Don’t Give In – Snow Patrol
  4. Rocky Took a Lover – Bell X1
  5. Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG
  6. Clap Both My Hands – Brian Deady
  7. Cobwebs – David Keenan

# Interview with David Keenan #

  1. James Dean – David Keenan
  2. We Are Different – Thanks Brother
  3. Sixteen Fishermen Raving – Christy Moore
  4. Frostbite – Mark Geary
  5. Tyrannosaur – Harry Hoban and the Brothers Kane
  6. The Great Defector (Live Acoustic-ish Version) – Bell X1
