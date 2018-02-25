‘Twas a hectic show tonight! Maverick Sabre was on the phone talking to Rob about the Top 30 South East Songs project. Choice Music Prize nominee Marlene was in studio to talk about her excellent album ‘Second Cuts and Placemats.’ If that wasn’t enough, the Boss dropped in to surprise Rob with the presentation Beat received from IMRO for contribution to Irish music. He was genuinely flumoxed!

(Marlene Enright and Rob O’Connor)

8-9pm

01. In The Moment – Delorentos

02. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie

03. You Know Me Better – Roisin Murphy

04. Into The Darkness – A Smyth

05. Hanging Around – Gemma Hayes

06. Called Out In The Dark – Snow Patrol

07. Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG

08. I Need – Maverick Sabre

## Interview with Maverick Sabre ##

09. Let Me Go – Maverick Sabre

10. Follow The Leader – Maverick Sabre x George The Poet

9-10pm

01. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey

02. Fell In Love – CHimpanbee

03. Teacher – Sean OB

04. Follow – Old Hannah

05. Still Don’t Know – David Kitt

06. Tired – Niall Cash

07. Bring It On Down – Hermitage Green

08. Soul Don’t Boogie – 202s

09. Little Things – Marlene Enright

## Interview with Marlene Enright ##

10. Shiny – Marlene Enright

11. Black Sheep – Karl Deeter

12. Wasted.Patient.Thinking – ROE

13. Frostbite – Mark Geary

