‘Twas a hectic show tonight! Maverick Sabre was on the phone talking to Rob about the Top 30 South East Songs project. Choice Music Prize nominee Marlene was in studio to talk about her excellent album ‘Second Cuts and Placemats.’ If that wasn’t enough, the Boss dropped in to surprise Rob with the presentation Beat received from IMRO for contribution to Irish music. He was genuinely flumoxed!
(Marlene Enright and Rob O’Connor)
8-9pm
01. In The Moment – Delorentos
02. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie
03. You Know Me Better – Roisin Murphy
04. Into The Darkness – A Smyth
05. Hanging Around – Gemma Hayes
06. Called Out In The Dark – Snow Patrol
07. Pretty Pure – WHENYOUNG
08. I Need – Maverick Sabre
## Interview with Maverick Sabre ##
09. Let Me Go – Maverick Sabre
10. Follow The Leader – Maverick Sabre x George The Poet
9-10pm
01. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey
02. Fell In Love – CHimpanbee
03. Teacher – Sean OB
04. Follow – Old Hannah
05. Still Don’t Know – David Kitt
06. Tired – Niall Cash
07. Bring It On Down – Hermitage Green
08. Soul Don’t Boogie – 202s
09. Little Things – Marlene Enright
## Interview with Marlene Enright ##
10. Shiny – Marlene Enright
11. Black Sheep – Karl Deeter
12. Wasted.Patient.Thinking – ROE
13. Frostbite – Mark Geary