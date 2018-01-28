To celebrate a hugely successful Beat listener party, Rob played out the recording of The Academic’s gig IN FULL. What a show. What a band! Before that, he packed the playlist with fresh homegrown tunes from 1000 Beasts, Chimpanbee, TebiREX, ROE and lots more. A few classic in there too!

8-9pm

01. Run With Me – Hudson Taylor

02. Wasted.Patient.Thinking – ROE

03. Zombie – The Cranberries

04. Lord (It’s OK) – 1000 Beast feat. Janet Grogan

05. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee

06. Volcano – Damien Rice

07. Soul Don’t Boogie – The 202s

08. Men Are Trash – TebiRex

09. Where’s My Love – SYML

10. Precious – Donal Quinn

11. The Tube – Ailbhe Reddy

12. Maybe It’s My Nature – Wyvern Lingo

13. Still Don’t Know – David Kitt

14. Chameleon Life – Daithi

9-10pm

01. Encore – Wallis Bird

The Academic LIVE gig

I can’t remember the names of all the songs, so don’t give out to me! Suffice to

say, it was magic and they played all the hits. Legend of a band.

