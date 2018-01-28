To celebrate a hugely successful Beat listener party, Rob played out the recording of The Academic’s gig IN FULL. What a show. What a band! Before that, he packed the playlist with fresh homegrown tunes from 1000 Beasts, Chimpanbee, TebiREX, ROE and lots more. A few classic in there too!
8-9pm
01. Run With Me – Hudson Taylor
02. Wasted.Patient.Thinking – ROE
03. Zombie – The Cranberries
04. Lord (It’s OK) – 1000 Beast feat. Janet Grogan
05. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee
06. Volcano – Damien Rice
07. Soul Don’t Boogie – The 202s
08. Men Are Trash – TebiRex
09. Where’s My Love – SYML
10. Precious – Donal Quinn
11. The Tube – Ailbhe Reddy
12. Maybe It’s My Nature – Wyvern Lingo
13. Still Don’t Know – David Kitt
14. Chameleon Life – Daithi
9-10pm
01. Encore – Wallis Bird
The Academic LIVE gig
I can’t remember the names of all the songs, so don’t give out to me! Suffice to
say, it was magic and they played all the hits. Legend of a band.