Seeing as the Choice Music Prize will be announced this week, Rob decided to pack the playlist with tracks on the shortlists for Irish Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Sure, the playlist writes itself! He has no idea who’ll win though …
8-9pm
01. Bear Claws – The Academic
02. Plastic – Aine Cahill
03. Ghosts – Mark Geary
04. Glory – Dermot Kennedy
05. We Fell For Miles – Toucan
06. Good Life – Soulé
07. That Good Thing – Chasing Abbey
08. Were You There (When They Crucified The Birthday Boy) – Tandem Felix
09. Rain – The Script
10. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
11. I Love You Sadie – Wyvern Lingo
12. I Don’t Know Why – Gavin James
13. Time Is Now – Moloko
14. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey
9-10pm
01. Yeah I Know – Otherkin
02. Shinky – Marlene Enright
03. Put The Love In It – New Jackson
04. True Care – James Vincent McMorrow
05. Odyssey – Talos
06. Bad Words – Fangclub
07. Cormorant – Fionn Regan
08. Where We Are – Ships
09. Van Gogh’s Ear – Seamus Fogarty
10. For The Birds – Come On Live Long
11. Peat Bog Soldiers – Lankum
12. Red Lights – Exiles