Seeing as the Choice Music Prize will be announced this week, Rob decided to pack the playlist with tracks on the shortlists for Irish Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Sure, the playlist writes itself! He has no idea who’ll win though …



8-9pm

01. Bear Claws – The Academic

02. Plastic – Aine Cahill

03. Ghosts – Mark Geary

04. Glory – Dermot Kennedy

05. We Fell For Miles – Toucan

06. Good Life – Soulé

07. That Good Thing – Chasing Abbey

08. Were You There (When They Crucified The Birthday Boy) – Tandem Felix

09. Rain – The Script

10. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

11. I Love You Sadie – Wyvern Lingo

12. I Don’t Know Why – Gavin James

13. Time Is Now – Moloko

14. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey

9-10pm

01. Yeah I Know – Otherkin

02. Shinky – Marlene Enright

03. Put The Love In It – New Jackson

04. True Care – James Vincent McMorrow

05. Odyssey – Talos

06. Bad Words – Fangclub

07. Cormorant – Fionn Regan

08. Where We Are – Ships

09. Van Gogh’s Ear – Seamus Fogarty

10. For The Birds – Come On Live Long

11. Peat Bog Soldiers – Lankum

12. Red Lights – Exiles

Share it:













Don't Miss