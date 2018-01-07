A new year and plenty of new music already! Fresh tracks from Rofi James, Touts, Wyvern Lingo, Eden and heaps more. The Sunday crew also looked at some practical ways to stay warm on this wintery night 😉

8-9pm

01. Talk To Me – Chasing Abbey

02. What Are You Like – Pugwash

03. A Thousand Miles – Cathal Flaherty

04. The Steady SOng – Republic of Loose

05. The Tube – Ailbhe Reddy

06. Dreams – The Cranberries

07. Soul Don’t Boogie – 202s

08. Twat – Donal Quinn

09. Feel It Again – Hudson Taylor

10. Crash – All Tvvins

11. Twisted Arrow – Arborist feat. Kim Deal

12. After All – The Frank & Walters

13. Love’s On Top – Daithi feat. Sinead White

14. How To Be Dead – Snow Patrol

9-10pm

01. Carlow Town

02. Crash – Eden

03. Keep It All – Eden

04. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider

05. Meet You There – Rarely Seen Above Ground

06. You Never Ask Me If I’m Happy – Crome Yellow

07. In Darkness We Feel Our Way – Delorentos

08. Out Of My Hands – Wyvern Lingo

09. Signs – This Side Up

10. Dancing In The Moonlight – Thin Lizzy

11. Reason – Rofi James

12. Bomb Scare – Touts

13. Time – Overhead The Albatross

