A new year and plenty of new music already! Fresh tracks from Rofi James, Touts, Wyvern Lingo, Eden and heaps more. The Sunday crew also looked at some practical ways to stay warm on this wintery night 😉
8-9pm
01. Talk To Me – Chasing Abbey
02. What Are You Like – Pugwash
03. A Thousand Miles – Cathal Flaherty
04. The Steady SOng – Republic of Loose
05. The Tube – Ailbhe Reddy
06. Dreams – The Cranberries
07. Soul Don’t Boogie – 202s
08. Twat – Donal Quinn
09. Feel It Again – Hudson Taylor
10. Crash – All Tvvins
11. Twisted Arrow – Arborist feat. Kim Deal
12. After All – The Frank & Walters
13. Love’s On Top – Daithi feat. Sinead White
14. How To Be Dead – Snow Patrol
9-10pm
01. Carlow Town
02. Crash – Eden
03. Keep It All – Eden
04. Miol Mor Mara – Outsider
05. Meet You There – Rarely Seen Above Ground
06. You Never Ask Me If I’m Happy – Crome Yellow
07. In Darkness We Feel Our Way – Delorentos
08. Out Of My Hands – Wyvern Lingo
09. Signs – This Side Up
10. Dancing In The Moonlight – Thin Lizzy
11. Reason – Rofi James
12. Bomb Scare – Touts
13. Time – Overhead The Albatross