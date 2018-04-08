Rob was back from his holiers tonight with a jam-packed show! Le Galaxie were his guests in studio, fresh from their album launch on Friday. It’s not often you hear live dance music performed on the radio, but it was on Irish Beats tonight. The second hour was devoted to the Top 30 South East songs, something we’ve been cooking up with Hotpress over the past few weeks. A fine selection of tracks with local connections for your Sunday evening …
8-9pm
01. Follow Your Fire – Kodaline
02. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey
03. Nexst To You – Bell X1
04. Iceberg – Five Grand Stereo
05. After All – The Frank & Walters
06. Here – Super Silly
07. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning
08. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie
## Interview with Le Galaxie ##
09. L.I.E. – Le Galaxie (LIVE)
10. Pleasure – Le Galaxie (LIVE)
11. We Are Different – Thanks Brother
9-10pm
01. Let A Good Thing Go – Gemma Hayes
02. Gone Forever – Cry Before Dawn
## Interview with Roisin Dywer (HOTPRESS) ##
03. La La Land – Wallis Bird
04. Scarity Dan – King Kong Company
05. Up – The Saturdays
06. Dirty Old Town – The Pogues
07. Running Up The Hill – Kate Bush
08. Infamy – Engine Alley
09. Would I Lie To You – John Gibbons
10. Let Me Go – Maverick Sabre