Rob was back from his holiers tonight with a jam-packed show! Le Galaxie were his guests in studio, fresh from their album launch on Friday. It’s not often you hear live dance music performed on the radio, but it was on Irish Beats tonight. The second hour was devoted to the Top 30 South East songs, something we’ve been cooking up with Hotpress over the past few weeks. A fine selection of tracks with local connections for your Sunday evening …

8-9pm

01. Follow Your Fire – Kodaline

02. Question Mark – Stephanie Rainey

03. Nexst To You – Bell X1

04. Iceberg – Five Grand Stereo

05. After All – The Frank & Walters

06. Here – Super Silly

07. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning

08. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie

## Interview with Le Galaxie ##

09. L.I.E. – Le Galaxie (LIVE)

10. Pleasure – Le Galaxie (LIVE)

11. We Are Different – Thanks Brother

9-10pm

01. Let A Good Thing Go – Gemma Hayes

02. Gone Forever – Cry Before Dawn

## Interview with Roisin Dywer (HOTPRESS) ##

03. La La Land – Wallis Bird

04. Scarity Dan – King Kong Company

05. Up – The Saturdays

06. Dirty Old Town – The Pogues

07. Running Up The Hill – Kate Bush

08. Infamy – Engine Alley

09. Would I Lie To You – John Gibbons

10. Let Me Go – Maverick Sabre

