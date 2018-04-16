Our Play Irish artist of the week with IASCA is Kilkenny singer/songwriter Robert Grace.

Robert has released his catchy new single ‘Golden’ this week.

25 year old Robert Grace, from Graiguenamanagh, is one of Ireland’s most exciting up and coming performers, songwriters and producers.

Golden follows the airplay hit from 2017 “Wanna Love” which clocked up airplay on Beat and many other stations across the country. It reached No 5 on the Independent Airplay Charts.

In recent years Robert has developed into a songwriter/producer/performer of note. Robert wrote three and co-produced four tracks on Hometown’s recent chart-topping album released on Sony Music.

He has also co-written with some of the best-known songwriters in the UK including Dan McDougall (The Wanted, The Shires) // Blair MacKichan (Paloma Faith/Sia/Lily Allen) // Phil Thornalley (Natalie Imbruglia/Pixie Lott) // Josh Wilkinson (One Direction / 5 seconds of Summer) //David Munday (Tina Turner/Pixie Lott/Belinda Carlisle).

