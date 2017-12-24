17 delicious recipes you can make from Christmas leftovers

Wondering what to do with all all that leftover turkey, roast vegetables and cranberry sauce?

Don’t toss them in the bin just yet. Here are a few delightful recipes to make the best use of your Christmas leftovers.

1. Cranberry, turkey and stuffing pie

This recipe allows you to use almost all your Christmas leftovers in a hearty St Stephen’s Day meal.

2. Organic vegetable and pork hash cakes

You can use all your leftover roast vegetables for this simple yet delicious dish by Masterchef’s Monica Galetti. Tastes great with poached eggs.

3. Peas and Brussels sprouts with hazelnut and orange glaze

Make the most of your Brussels sprouts with this scrumptiously nutty dish with a citrus kick.

4. St Stephen’s Day turkey and raspberry salad

Looking for a healthy meal after a day of gorging on festive delights? This fruity rice salad dish is the perfect way to kickstart your food detox while using leftover turkey.

5. Winter golden turkey, vegetable and lentil broth with poached egg

There’s nothing like a heart-warming broth to keep you warm on a chilly day in December. This recipe takes the remnants of your Christmas dinner and turns them into a delicious meal.

6. Turkey kebabs with quinoa salad and tzatziki

Transform your festive turkey leftovers into a delicious snack with this recipe. Serve it with quinoa and you have a healthy plate of food.

7. Turkey, cranberry and cider casserole

Packed with all the festive flavours, this casserole dish takes only 45 minutes to make.

8. Leftover bake

This dish makes a great St Stephen’s Day meal and successfully clears your fridge of all festive leftovers.

9. Turkey club sandwiches

Who doesn’t like sarnies? Transform your surplus turkey into a tasty lunch snack with this recipe. Takes only 20 minutes to make.

10. Mushroom turkey pot pies

Ooozing with flavour from chestnut mushrooms and turkey, this yummy dish will be on your dinner table in 55 minutes from the moment you enter your kitchen. A great way to cheer you (and your gut!) during post-festive blues.

11. Knorr turkey curry

If you’re craving a curry after a full day of traditional Christmas fare, check out this recipe by Marco Pierre White for Knorr.

12. Turkey goulash

Turn your uneaten turkey into a delicious winter warmer with this simple and easy recipe.

13. Fragrant turkey pho

This dish by TV chef Phil Vickery is light and healthy – and a great way to recover from the Christmas over-eating.

14. Quinoa St Stephen’s Day salad

This quinoa salad dish uses apricots, cranberries and pecan nuts that you were too full to eat on Christmas Day. Also, it’s packed with protein, iron and calcium if you’re looking for a healthy option.

15. Potted golden turkey, ham and parsley with sourdough soldiers

This recipe is an ingenious way to use leftover golden turkey, and also happens to freeze beautifully.

16. Cranberry, turkey and spinach risotto

Turn your surplus festive food into a mouth-watering risotto with this 45-minute recipe.

17. Festive tortilla

This super-speedy tortilla dish uses leftover Brussels sprouts, roast beef and roast potatoes. Perfect for a hearty lunch that is ready in under 20 minutes. Enjoy!

