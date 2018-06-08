By Kyle Lehane

N. Gray, who won the Caribbean’s Super Lotto, chose to wear a yellow wink emoji mask to accept her winnings.

Gray, from Jamaica, won the equivalent of more than $1 million US.

Her appearance soon took social media by storm and people shared their reactions.

Gray has already said what some of her plans are to do with her winnings.

We can already imagine how the new millionaire is going to relax.

