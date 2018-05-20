The Royal wedding of Prince William and Kate took place on 29 April 2011, so for some little ones, this was the first time they would witness a Disney dream become a reality – a real-life prince marry a real-life princess.

5-year-old, Emilia Sacconejoly – who hails from Youtube royalty – dreams of growing up to be a princess and yesterday her dad Jonathan, popped up this video of her reacted to the wedding’s highlights.

From her running commentary to her wait for the kiss, the four-minute video has melted the hearts of the internet.

“It’s not a wedding without a kiss”

Emilia was born in Cork in 2012 and moved to London when she was two – all of which is documented on her families youtube channel, The SacconeJolys.

Don’t know who ‘The SacconeJolys’ are? Don’t worry here’s a short synopsis.

Jonathan and Anna SacconeJoly began vlogging their daily lives in 2010.

Since then, they got engaged, married, acquired six white maltese dogs, had three children (Emilia, Eduardo and Alessia) with one on the way and moved from Cork to London …all online for the world to see.

The vloggers now have 752 million views on their YouTube channel and over a million subscribers who they deem their ‘friendliest friends’. Some have even been tuning in since day one (*cough* Bagel Slicin’ *cough*).

Youtube Royalty, indeed.

