A Friends themed Café is opening in Waterford

13 March 2018

A new café inspired by hit sitcom Friends is opening in Waterford City.

The business, located on Barrack Street, is having its official opening in two weeks.

They are playing the friends TV show on screens in store, upstairs and will have couches and chairs like the tv show.

Central Perk is open 8am-5pm Mon-Fri and 12pm-5pm on Sunday.

