A look back at this day three years ago, the day we made ‘Gra the law’

23 May 2018

Today, May 23, marks the three-year anniversary of Ireland becoming the first country to approve same-sex marriage by popular vote.

Or the day, we made ‘Gra the law’, as some might say.

The referendum passed in 2015 by 62%, that’s over 1.2 million people voting in favour of same-sex marriage.

Although the polling took place on May 22, 2015, today marks the day over 2,000 gathered in the courtyard of Dublin castle to see the results unfold on the big screen.

A look back at this day three years ago, the day we made 'Gra the law'

A look back at this day three years ago, the day we made 'Gra the law'

A look back at this day three years ago, the day we made 'Gra the law'

A look back at this day three years ago, the day we made 'Gra the law'

A look back at this day three years ago, the day we made 'Gra the law'

A look back at this day three years ago, the day we made 'Gra the law'

Not to mention the thousands who more took to the streets in celebration.

Reacting to the result, Taoiseach at the time, Enda Kenny said: “Gone are the dark clouds that had me down, it’s gonna be a bright, bright shiny day”.

“Ireland is a small country with a big message”, adding “people truly answered Ireland’s call”.

People have been taking to Twitter today to reminisce.

Share it:
Don't Miss