We are being told to expect warm weather for the long weekend – but not much sunshine.

Forecasters say temperatures could reach 20 degrees over the May Bank Holiday.

The good news for those attending Ed Sheeran concerts in Cork over the weekend is that it is expected to remain dry and warm.

Friday night will see some broken cloud with clear spells while Saturday will featuring some sunshine during the day. Most places should see some clear spells.

Saturday will see temperatures reach a high of 15 to 20 degrees.

John Eagleton from Met Eireann says most places should stay dry with the west coast most likely to see some rain.

“Along the west coast may be a little bit murky at times because there is weak weather fronts hanging around there and they might give a bit of misty weather there.

“Not all the time but it will be more prone to it than elsewhere”

