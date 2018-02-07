A blind man is to become the first person in the UK to get a guide horse – because he is scared of dogs.

23-year-old Mohammed Salim Patel, who has a degenerative eye condition, says he had given up hope of having a guide animal because of his phobia.

 

It will take a couple of years to train Digby, the American miniature horse who will help him around the streets of Blackburn in Lancashire.

Digby is only 8 months old and has three years of training before he is fully qualified.

Mohammed Salim Patel is a multi-platform journalist currently working with BBC North West.

 

– Digital Desk

Share it:
Don't Miss