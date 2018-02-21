Here are the best beaches in Ireland, Europe and the world, according to TripAdvisor users

TripAdvisor has announced the top beaches in the world, Europe and Ireland, according to traveller reviews and ratings on the site last year.

Inch Beach is named the best-rated beach in Ireland in the Travellers’ Choice awards, where winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings.

Inch Beach was also chosen as the 22nd best-rated in Europe and ranks above a beach in France’s Brittany – Plage du Sillon.

In second place in Ireland is Clonakilty’s Inchydoney Beach in Co. Cork, which also places 24th in Europe. Coming in third is Dog’s Bay Beach in Roundstone.

Hayley Coleman, TripAdvisor spokesperson, said: “Year after year Ireland’s beaches continue to beat many others located in exotic destinations around the globe, proving that it’s not just good weather that makes a cracking beach. For those however who want guaranteed sunshine and sand, TripAdvisor hotel pricing shows that travellers can find great value on warm-weather escapes to these popular beaches this year.”

In the world ranking, Grace Bay in Providenciales, the main island of Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean, takes the title of world’s best beach.

Seven miles in length, this beach has all the marks of a world class beach – turquoise water, powdery snow-white sand and glorious sunshine year-round.

Grace Bay.

The second best rated beach in the world is Baia do Sancho in Brazil’s Fernando de Noronha, an archipelago with UNESCO world heritage status.

For those who want to visit a beach outside of Ireland that is a little closer to home than the Caribbean or Brazil, La Concha Beach in San Sebastian, Europe’s number one beach, is located in the centre of the city and boasts 1,500 metres of white sand.

La Concha Beach in San Sebastian.

In addition, in the centre of the bay is the small island, Isla Santa Clara. Beachgoers at La Concha can swim out to the island, which has its own small beach, a lighthouse, picnic tables and a bar.

The second best rated beach in Europe is Elafonissi Beach in Elafonissi, Crete.

Top 10 beaches in Ireland 1. Inch Beach, Inch

2. Inchydoney Beach, Clonakilty

3. Dog’s Bay Beach, Roundstone

4. Barleycove Beach, Schull

5. Coumeenoole Beach, Dingle

6. Maghera Beach and Caves, Ardara

7. Silver Strand Beach, Malin Beg

8. Derrynane Beach, Caherdaniel

9. Strandhill Beach, Strandhill

10. Banna Strand, Tralee

Top 10 Beaches in Europe 1. La Concha Beach, San Sebastian – Donostia, Spain

2. Elafonissi Beach, Elafonissi, Greece

3. Falesia Beach, Olhos de Agua, Portugal

4. Fig Tree Bay, Protaras, Cyprus

5. Bournemouth Beach, Bournemouth, Dorset

6. Kleopatra Beach, Alanya, Turkey

7. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Sicily, Italy

8. Balos Beach and Lagoon, Kissamos, Crete, Greece

9. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Spain

10. Playa de Las Canteras, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain

Top 10 Beaches in the World 1. Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

2. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

3. Varadero Beach, Varadero, Cuba

4. Eagle Beach, Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba

5. Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

6. La Concha Beach, San Sebastian – Donostia, Spain

7. Clearwater Beach, Florida, United States

8. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica, Caribbean

9. Bavaro Beach, Bavaro, Dominican Republic

10. Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, Mexico

