Are you brave enough to watch a horror movie on Spike Island after dark?

03 February 2018

Here’s one that will firmly divide people.

Cork’s former prison island is offering the opportunity for movie lovers to travel to the island after dark for a screening of The Conjuring.

Spike Island Cinema Club returns with the horror movie screening on Saturday, March 3 in the prison auditorium.

The evening starts with a ferry journey across Cork Harbour at 5pm, following in the footsteps of the thousands of convicts.

On arrival, guides take guests past abandoned homes and villages to the fortress before walking through the imposing entrance tunnel.

The movie will be screened in the prison auditorium, a room that once held up to 100 child prisoners at a time.

When the film ends and darkness falls, there will be a torchlight tour of the abandoned prison and punishment block.

Then it’s back to the ferry and on to Cobh.

Think you’re brave enough?

Tickets for the event are €19 and are available here.

