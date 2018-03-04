Check out the freezing conditions at 750m as brave ice climber takes to the mountains in Donegal

Storm Emma left its mark on the country this week bringing with it the largest snowfall we have witnessed in years.

And while the countryside, towns, and cities around the country were badly hit by snow and ice, have you wondered what the conditions were at 750m above sea level?

Leave it to ice climber Iain Miller to show us the frozen solid streams and waterfalls on the Derryveagh Mountains in west Donegal.

In the aftermath of Storm Emma, Iain decided to take to the mountains and climb an 80m high ice cascade with a near-vertical section at about 40m in height.

2010 saw the last time temperatures remained cold enough for such ice cascades to form to allow for ice climbing.

The zoomed-out video footage shows the scale of the cascades and the conditions in which Iain is climbing.

A brave man!

