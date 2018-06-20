Coca-Cola is looking to support South East entrepreneurs as part of their ‘Thank You’ fund

20 June 2018

A grant is being made available to non-profit organisations across the South East.

Coca-Cola will award a total of 100-thousand euro nationally from their ‘Thank You Fund’ to youth-oriented non-profit organisations.

They’re looking for projects that “support and inspire young people”.

Ronan Farrell is the Director of Communications for Coke in Ireland:

He details the kind of projects they’re looking for:

Share it:













Don't Miss