Ireland’s leading specialist pet retailer Petmania will host a recruitment day in Portlaoise on Sunday, June 17th from 1.00PM to 5.00PM. They are hoping to recruit experienced and suitably qualified individuals for immediate vacancies in Portlaoise, Carlow and Tullamore.

The roles available include:

Experienced Dog Groomer: If you have a minimum QQI Qualification in Dog Grooming and at least two year’s practical work experience, positions are available for an immediate start.

Inexperienced Qualified Groomer: with no practical experience: if you have a minimum QQI Qualification in Dog Grooming, but have yet to gain practical experience, enter into our Grooming Academy as a Trainee Groomer.

Groomer’s Assistant: For those with a QQI in Animal Care, positions are available for entry into our Grooming Academy as a Groomer’s Assistant.

Pet Care Advisor: Find out about our career path to Dog Grooming via Pet Care Advisor Positions for those unqualified, interested parties.

Attendees on the day will meet with Petmania’s recruitment manager and grooming trainer and will watch expert groomers give a demonstration on grooming techniques and the grooming process.

Successful applicants will then have the opportunity to progress through the ranks with the ‘Petmania Grooming Academy’ which gives one-on-one training to talented individuals who wanted to work within our Grooming Studios.

Potential candidates are asked to bring an up-to-date CV, portfolio shots and a copy of their qualifications.

See www.petmania.ie

