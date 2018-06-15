A French bulldog has been pictured waiting patiently for his owner outside their work canteen and Twitter is in love with him.

Twitter user @jaysc0 posted the adorable images of the little Frenchie sitting contently.

The pictures soon went viral and people couldn’t get over how cute and well behaved the dog was.

he can read AND respects the rules! legendary, honestly. but they should make an exception for him tbh — what’s wrong with sticky nut juice? (@merikkdraws) June 13, 2018

Me inside of the management office begging them to change their policies pic.twitter.com/Biiev3NKt5 — Hahaha Hehehehe PlBplBLb (@notmeklit) June 14, 2018

The dog didn’t have such a lonely wait though as he soon made some quick friends.

Share it:













Don't Miss