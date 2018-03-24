Daylight Savings: A reminder to adjust your clocks forward by an hour

At 1am the clocks will go forward by one hour.

This marks the start of summertime.

Daylight Saving Time is implemented to make better use of the natural daylight by putting clocks forward one hour during the summer and back again in the autumn.

However, it does mean an hour less sleep for those who have to work tomorrow.

Here are some tips for changing the clocks you come across in your daily life.

Don’t forget the #clocksgoforward this weekend. Here’s a handy guide on what to do pic.twitter.com/jTwSH5bSD1 — innocent Ireland (@innocentIreland) March 23, 2018

And here’s something just to keep an eye on when the clocks get a little forward

And for an extra bit of fun…

