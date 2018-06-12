It was a day to remember for three lucky National Lottery players from Tipperary (2) and Louth who claimed a total of €668,054 in Daily Million and Lotto prizes at National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today.

The biggest winner was a lucky man from Co. Tipperary who scooped the Daily Million Plus top prize of €500,000 on Friday 8th June when he was on his lunch break!

While passing through Carrick on Suir, the player popped into the Texaco Spar Service station on John Street where he picked up a sandwich and a Daily Million Quick Pick ticket which netted €500,000 on the 2pm draw.

“I play the Daily Million game each and every Friday at lunchtime because I always joke with my colleagues that I’ll be going back to work after lunch as a millionaire, the lucky winner said, who wishes to keep his win private.

“I didn’t win the million euro jackpot but the €500,000 prize is absolutely lifechanging to me and my family. It was a nerve-wracking weekend knowing that I had a piece of paper worth half a million euro in the house! I have only told my closest family members about my win so I won’t be getting too carried away with any wild celebrations!” he said.

Discussing his spending plans for his €500,000 Daily Million top prize, the lucky Tipperary player said:

“There’s only one thing that I really need and that’s a new home for my young family. We’re going to take a bit of time out and do some house-hunting before we decide on our new family home. Knowing that we will be mortgage free for the rest of our lives is such an incredible feeling,” he added.

Tipperary’s hot lottery streak continued at National Lottery headquarters as a delighted family from the Premier County picked up a cool €61,933 which they won on the Lotto draw on Saturday 12th May.

The winning Normal Play ticket which was one of three Match 5 + Bonus winners was purchased at Gully’s Daybreak Store in Newport, Co. Tipperary and the group plan to upgrade their imminent family holiday with their Lotto windfall.

