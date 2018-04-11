First Dates Ireland on the hunt for older singletons for next series

First Dates Ireland on the hunt for older singletons for next series11 April 2018
First Dates Ireland bosses are looking for daters for the new series.
Applications are now open for both featured and background daters for the RTE show’s fourth series.
Producers have invited people of all ages to apply for the show but are particularly looking for people over 30.
Maitre D’ Mateo and waitress Alice Marr feature in a tweet inviting the public to sign up for a date at the Gibson Hotel.
Looking for love? 👀 Look no further! ❤️
The First Dates restaurant is opening its doors to the next batch of singletons! 🥂#FirstDatesIRL
Apply today at https://t.co/gh2JiMc80b! 📋
— COCO Television (@COCOtv) April 10, 2018
If you’re ‘single and genuinely looking for love’ you can apply to be a ‘featured dater’ or a ‘background dater’ if you’re a little too shy.
You need to be over 18 and a permanent legal resident of Ireland.