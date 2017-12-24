Santa and his sled have got the reindeer working flat out as they accelerate out of the North Pole on their journey around the world.

There are just hours to go before the man in red visits households across the country tonight.

Santa and his reindeer have to gain momentous speeds to get around the world to all the children.

Santa has checked his list, and says it won’t be long before he’s heading to Europe, so children need to get ready for an early night.

General Lori Robinson from the North American Aerospace Defence Command has been tracking his movements.

Follow his progress below.

– Digital Desk

Don't Miss