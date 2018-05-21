With the referendum on the 8th amendment just days away, one of Ireland’s most successful exports has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion on the issue.

Posting on the social media platform on Sunday 20th May 2018, the chat show presenter shared a link to a group called ‘Hear me out’.

The group are urging people to have a private conversation with undecided voters.

Norton tweeted to say that he tries to “keep out of politics” but points to the group as having a “reasonable” and “civilised” approach to the campaign.

Here is his tweet:

I try to keep out of politics but this does seem like a very reasonable, civilised approach to a campaign, that at times, has been anything but. https://t.co/wOrTTC1iDv — graham norton (@grahnort) May 20, 2018

