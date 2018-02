Here’s how much Irish people will spend on Valentine’s day

12 February 2018

Irish people are expected to spend €200m on Valentine’s Day this year.

The average gift will cost around €56.

The survey by the Circle Pay app also found that couples go on around 16 dates a year, with an average spend of €68

When it comes to paying, 44% of people prefer to ‘go Dutch’ and split the bill.

– Digital Desk

