Huawei have re-imagined their Instagram photographic competition as Huawei Creatives as it enters its third year.

The overall winner of this year’s 2018 Huawei Creatives will win a trip to South by Southwest, the world renowned creative festival, this March.

Sam McAllister’s winning entry from 2015

If you fancy your photography skills, upload your favourite images to Instagram with the hashtag #huaweicreatives and hashtag which category you would like it entered into.

In each of the 13 categories, 10 winners will be chosen by popular vote and another 10 chosen by a judging panel. The overall winner of each category will receive a Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

The overall winners in each category will then be in with a chance to win the trip to South by Southwest. The winner will be chosen by an international judging panel.

This year’s competition sees the addition of the People’s Choice awards and the Judge’s Choice awards.

The list of categories are:

Travel

Ireland

Fashion

Dublin

People

Black & White

Action Shot

Pets

Food

Social Entrepreneur

Community & Voluntary

Change Makers

Artistic Minds

So get snapping and you could be on your way to South by Southwest.

