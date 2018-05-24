Some parts of the country are enjoying temperatures on a par with New York today.

An area of high pressure over Ireland has resulted in highs of 23 degrees in some areas.

It will be warm and humid with good sunny spells but some thundery showers too.

Gerry Murphy from Met Éireann says the nice weather will be around for the weekend too.

He said: “Well we said we would get some nice sunny spells but it is not completely dry. We will have some showers in places too.

“Temperatures will be quite good Thursday and Friday, temperatures getting up to 23/23 degrees and still staying in the early 20s for many places as we go through the weekend.”

