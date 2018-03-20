Irish pensioner who won €1m Euromillions raffle to spend winnings by fulfilling lifelong dream

20 March 2018

A retired Dublin pensioner who won €1m on last Friday’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ says that he will live half the year in the sunny Caribbean.

The lucky Dubliner, who wishes to keep his identity private, said becoming an instant millionaire means he can fulfil a dream he always had to spend Irish winters in a sunny climate.

The man, who bought his golden Quick Pick ticket at the CostCutter Store in Windy Arbour in Dundrum, Dublin 14 on Thursday, March 15, said he is still taking in the news of his good fortune.

He said: “I hadn’t a notion that I’d won it!

“I checked my tickets in my local store over the weekend and the shopkeeper told me I won something but I didn’t know what.

“I was delighted when I learned I had won the Ireland’s Only Raffle €1m prize.

“It’s massive news to take in so will take some time out to consider what this win will do for me and my family.”

However, he has already decided he will enjoy a lot of time in the Caribbean.

“One thing is for sure, I will be enjoying time in a sunnier climate,” he said.

“I won’t be leaving for good but I’ll be able to spend at least six months of the year abroad. I definitely won’t miss the Irish winters.

“I have always dreamed of living on one of the islands in the Caribbean but my actual pension did not stretch that far. The €1m win means that I can escape Irish winters here and live the dream!”

It was a busy day for players collecting their prizes at National Lottery headquarters. Other scratch card winners included a Dublin man who scooped the top prize of €50,000 on an All Cash Platinum scratch card. The winning €5 ticket was sold at the Price Cutter store on Thomas Hand Street in Skerries, Co Dublin.

Another of today’s big winners was a Kerry player who bagged a €30,000 top prize on a €3 All Cash Tripler scratch card. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Store in Monavalley, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Also making a big claim today was a lucky Westmeath player also claimed €25,000 on a €10 All Cash Spectacular. The winning ticket was sold at the Texaco store in Robinstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss