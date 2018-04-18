A man walked into a baa-r…

Sometimes it can be hard to get a seat down the pub and sometimes you have to get a bit creative but this man has taken things to a whole new level.

A photo, shared by Clare Island’s Facebook page, shows a man at the Community Centre and Bar on Clare Island, Co Mayo, perched on a sheep.

The man doesn’t appear too sheepish about bringing his wooly friend in for a few pints as he casually leans on the bar.

But by the look on her face, the bartender is not too pleased with his antics.

The sheep itself appears to be having a grand time as another customer appears to be looking after him with a bit of grub.

