Before we begin the celebrations for our national holiday – we, on behalf of the Irish nation, have a message for the world ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

March 17 is celebrated across the globe with the tradition of turning everything that’s not nailed down green.

And we get it, you love us. What’s not to love?

But there is something we need to get off our chest.

It’s St Patrick’s Day or Paddy’s Day – never once has it been Patty’s Day.

So, on behalf of a frustrated nation, please stop.

We’re not going to point fingers here, America, but you know who you are.

Dia dhaoibh! It’s almost St Patrick’s Day so here’s your friendly reminder from us here in Ireland: it’s #PaddyNotPatty Yiz can wish people a happy St Patty’s Day if you like, but bear in mind that Irish people are probably laughing at ya coz no one says that here 👀☘️💚 — Yunitex the Flame Alchemist 🎮 (@unakavanagh) March 7, 2018

Hey @UnderArmour this morning I was DISMAYED to get this image in my inbox this morning. It’s not and NEVER will be Patty, it’s PADDY. Maybe UA should stand for UnAcceptable from now on, do your research!! #PaddynotPatty #doubleds pic.twitter.com/Th94UWAg9Z — PaddyPigskin Podcast (@paddypigskin) March 7, 2018

Ah, my annual PSA. Oh and don’t say, “well, St. Patty is what we call St. Patrick’s Day in America” because if you are going to culturally appropriate another country’s holiday at least get the bloody name right. You’re welcome…. #PaddyNotPatty pic.twitter.com/tlMKzfpoZF — Carrie LaMarr (@carrielamarr) March 9, 2018

Patty is not Paddy, which is short for Padraig, who is the patron saint of Ireland. #PaddynotPatty pic.twitter.com/j4tmrAxsv6 — Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade (@PghStPatsParade) March 13, 2018

We love people celebrating #StPatricksDay abroad but we’d really prefer it if they got the name right. Patrick or Paddy was a Saint. Patty is a 🍔. Four years ago we created a poster to help. But we’re wondering – should we as a nation keep fighting the fight or just let it go? — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 12, 2018

