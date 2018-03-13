Before we begin the celebrations for our national holiday – we, on behalf of the Irish nation, have a message for the world ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

March 17 is celebrated across the globe with the tradition of turning everything that’s not nailed down green.

And we get it, you love us. What’s not to love?

But there is something we need to get off our chest.

It’s St Patrick’s Day or Paddy’s Day – never once has it been Patty’s Day.

So, on behalf of a frustrated nation, please stop.

We’re not going to point fingers here, America, but you know who you are.

