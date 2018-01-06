Derry is back and this time he’s taking on a mouse, writes Anna O’Donoghue.

Kerry family, The Flemings, took the Internet by storm in September of last year when a bat caused havoc in their kitchen.

“He’s making a mockery out of you boi”, still gets us everytime!

Well, over the weekend a mouse made its way into their bathroom – you couldn’t write it.

Luckily for us, son Tadhg caught it all on camera yet again.

The four-legged friend first appeared in the bathroom, much to Derry’s dismay as he was petrified his son would damage the bath.

He then made his way to the kitchen where Derry swapped a tea towel for a jacket and “tore the place apart”.

Never a dull moment at the Flemings.

