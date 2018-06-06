By Kyle Lehane

Thousands of secondary students will begin their Leaving Cert exams today.

The beginning of the exams is the ‘unofficial’ start to the summer.

I love that as a nation every year we refer to end of May/June as “The Leaving Cert Weather” and not just “Summer” 😂 — Lucy (@LivingLifeAsLu) June 6, 2018

Many people have their own theories as to why the sunshine only seems to come out now.

The Leaving Cert is just a pagan ritual for good weather — Bleedin Deadly (@Bleedin_Deadly) June 6, 2018

Some are making unique observations about the weather.

Leaving Cert lads going around in school uniforms in this weather pic.twitter.com/SQtqHtPNmV — Super Duper Cudi (@jack_cuddihy12) June 6, 2018

Only 3 things are guaranteed in life:

1. death

2. taxes

3. Leaving Cert weather — david (@Dabedd) June 6, 2018

The fact is everyone loves the sun, but it’s only good if you can go out and enjoy it.

I love how everyone says ‘ah haha #LeavingCert weather’ lads we’re all stuck indoors, in our offices FOREVER 😫😫 #Iwannabeoutside (also very best of luck to exam folk 🍀) — Ber Voted Yes May 25th (@bergro30) June 6, 2018

