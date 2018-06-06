By Kyle Lehane
Thousands of secondary students will begin their Leaving Cert exams today.
The beginning of the exams is the ‘unofficial’ start to the summer.
I love that as a nation every year we refer to end of May/June as “The Leaving Cert Weather” and not just “Summer” 😂
— Lucy (@LivingLifeAsLu) June 6, 2018
Typical #LeavingCert weather . 😂 pic.twitter.com/ke1jlZHTR2
— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) June 6, 2018
Many people have their own theories as to why the sunshine only seems to come out now.
The Leaving Cert is just a pagan ritual for good weather
— Bleedin Deadly (@Bleedin_Deadly) June 6, 2018
Good luck #LeavingCert students. Your sacrifice is appreciated. pic.twitter.com/moB5uT4KJj
— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) June 6, 2018
Some are making unique observations about the weather.
Leaving Cert lads going around in school uniforms in this weather pic.twitter.com/SQtqHtPNmV
— Super Duper Cudi (@jack_cuddihy12) June 6, 2018
Only 3 things are guaranteed in life:
1. death
2. taxes
3. Leaving Cert weather
— david (@Dabedd) June 6, 2018
The fact is everyone loves the sun, but it’s only good if you can go out and enjoy it.
I love how everyone says ‘ah haha #LeavingCert weather’ lads we’re all stuck indoors, in our offices FOREVER 😫😫 #Iwannabeoutside (also very best of luck to exam folk 🍀)
— Ber Voted Yes May 25th (@bergro30) June 6, 2018