Michael Flatley, the Lord of the Dance and creator of Riverdance, has been travelling around China recently as he brings his show to the country for the first time.

While we are used to seeing him on stage and on our television screens, his hosts have managed to find a new and innovative way to present Flatley’s face to the world.

The “Lord” posted on his Twitter account that he was thankful for the kindness shown to him in China, as well as for the “very thoughtful” coffee creation which depicted his face, {and rather artfully it has to be said).

Made in China. How very thoughtful. Thank you for your kindness China. pic.twitter.com/55JXZtDzG5 — Michael Flatley (@MichaelFlatley) April 30, 2018

A flat white, in every sense of the word.

