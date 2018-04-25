On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge left St Mary’s Hospital after just seven hours with her newborn baby boy and let’s be honest, she looked even more glamorous than we were expecting.

Mammies the globe over have taken to Twitter to compare their post-birth pictures with Kate Middleton’s and the results are brilliant, writes Sally Gorman.

It is fair to say the Mum-of-three caused quite a rumpus when she emerged from the Lindo Wing looking better put together than most of us do at our at our best.

I’m sure if we had a glam squad like Kate we could look like this too ladies!

Lucky for us though, the Twitter commentary provided us with a good giggle.

The “slight” difference between Kate Middleton….and MOST women! pic.twitter.com/bUkYkJ7lWY — GretchenInOK (@GretchenInOK) April 24, 2018

Kate Middleton 7 hours post birth and me 11 hours post birth. Undecided if I should laugh or cry at the difference 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/ElY7IkgIQH — noora (@noora7) April 25, 2018

Here you go @janegarvey1 – me and Kate 7 hours post-natal…. I’m the one on the right, in case you’re wondering…. @BBCWomansHour pic.twitter.com/6yf3H5a2T1 — Nina Warhurst (@NinaWarhurst) April 24, 2018

Kate Middleton 7 hours after giving birth vs. Me 7 years after giving birth. pic.twitter.com/b3zP5KZfsD — Julie Vick (@vickjulie) April 24, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

