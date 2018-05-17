Are you sick of your Instagram feed displaying fake unrealistic photos of holidays you could never afford or body types you don’t have, from Bloggers that are a tad heavy handed on the face tuning?

Well, meet Eileen Smith, the 79-year-old fashionista from Dublin who is keeping Instagram real.

The ‘style queen’ is offering outfit inspiration (and some stunning house decor) for older women with an array of mirror selfies.

Eileen set up the account at first to keep in touch with her daughter, who lives in Sydney, but quickly proved that Instagram isn’t just for the younger generation.

The grandmother of 13, from Ballsbridge in Dublin, has more than 27,000 followers – of which include Amy Huberman and Pippa O’Connor.

Mrs Smith’s Instagram bio says, “I’m Irish and I love gardening and style” and according to her post captions, she is also fond of golf and bridge.

You may even remember her from this Late Late Show appearance.

