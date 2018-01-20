No winner of last night’s €2.5m Lotto jackpot

20 January 2018

There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth €2,545,411.

The numbers drawn were 17, 19, 29, 31, 37 and 41. The bonus number was 34.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize which was worth €500,000.

The numbers drawn last night were 4, 5, 8, 11, 36 and 37. The bonus number was 21.

The Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000 was not won tonight.

The numbers drawn were 5, 24, 25, 36, 45 and 46. The bonus number was 37.

