Nothing planned? Here's 5 festivals happening in Ireland this weekend

Nothing planned for the weekend? We are here to help.

Whether you’re a fan of crisps or you wanna listen to some Liam Gallagher, we’ve got it covered.

Here are five festivals that might be of interest this weekend.

1. The Eatyard Crisp Festival

If you’re a fan of crisps then you’re in luck because from June 14-17 Eatyard , and The Bernard Shaw will bring you a wide crisp menu with some interesting extra treats.

The pop ups will include O’Donnell’s fairground games, a Hunky Dory’s style chipper and a Brennans Bread Crisp Sandwich Station.

Also, there will be a special Crisp Tasting Menu, blind crisp tastings, crisp eating competitions and a serious debate entitled Tayto Vs King, with the latter already getting people talking.

2. Doolin Folk Festival

From June 15-17 head to county Care and travel back in time with the music of old in the Doolin Folk Festival .

The music will have an intimate setting, ensuring all who attend that they’ll be at one with the community spirit.

Doolin is acclaimed for the diversity of its music programme and is filling a niche on the festival scene.

3. Belsonic 2018

From June 16-23 head off to Ormeau Park in Belfast for a music festival bursting with vibrancy, Belsonic 2018.

The Script, Liam Gallagher and Picture This are just a few acts that will be performing at the week long festival.

With such a stellar lineup in a beautiful city, the festival is bound to be a success.

4. Partry Folk Fest 2018

In order to raise much needed funds for the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Palliative Services and Mayo Cancer Support (Rock Rose House), the second ever Party Folk Fest is back again this.

17 talented acts such as Phase, Moon Looks On & Stephen Doherty and Pat Coyne are all billed to play the family event.

In addition to the music, it will also be a great family event, with barbecues, bouncy castles, a kids’ entertainer, face-painting and a few other surprises.

Travel to The Village Inn, Partry Co. Mayo on June 17 for the fun-packed day.

5.Dublin City StreetVelodrome 2018

From June 14-16, travel to Dublin for this free three family friendly event day where live entertainment, music, kids’ activities, special guest appearances and great cycle sport entertainment will all be included.

Cycling enthusiasts are invited to come along to Smithfield Square and test out their skills on the velodrome which will be open from 3pm to 6pm.

Bikes, helmets and professional coaching will all be provided free of charge.

Now you’ve got the info, go out and enjoy.

