Only in Ireland is it somewhat acceptable for a group of hens to be transported to the pub on the back of a Massey Ferguson, writes Sally Gorman.

Offaly woman Martina Gannon and her 20 hens painted the town red when they hit Galway last Saturday night for Martina’s one “last fling before the ring”…but it is safe to say the party didn’t stop there.

When Martina and her ‘BrideTribe’ got back to the motherland, Dad Christie and his Massey Ferguson were waiting and ready for road!

Christy’s Massey Ferguson.

One by one 60-year-old Christy loaded the ladies into the back of his tractor and trailer and escorted them “proud as punch” to Baggot’s pub in Clara for round two.

Christy had a step ladder at the ready to help the lovely ladies into the back of his Massey.

Now, if you thought that a session in The Quays and a pitstop in Castleblakney on the way home was enough to wear these women out, then you thought wrong.

Martina Gannon’s hen party might just make the history books in Offaly after this shindig!

All eyes are now on Adrian Lynam who is in charge on planning the ultimate stag for Martina’s other half John.

Best of luck Adrian but we don’t think you’ll top this!

Martina and John are getting married on June 8 and after a hen party like we can only imagine how the wedding will go down.

Martina with her Mam Elsie, Dad Christy (wearing the flower crown), and sisters Laura and Corina.

The happy couple met at Herbalife where they were both trying to shape up.

They now run their own club in Tullamore…they lost weight and found love.

Martina and John are getting married on June 8.

