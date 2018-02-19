This year’s Oscar nominees will each receive a piece of jewellery from a Wexford designer.

Áine Breen’s Liwu range will be among the goodies sent to the actors in the run up to the biggest awards ceremony of the year.

The Irish designed and made sterling silver pieces have won a coveted spot alongside the exclusive holidays, champagne and cosmetics that are included in the traditional gift bags, worth over six-figures.

The jewellery contains elements of Celtic and Chinese heritage, inspired by Áines time in Beijing working and studying.

