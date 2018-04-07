Some people are being forced to wait 25 weeks to sit their driving test.

Latest figures from the RSA show many test centres on average are above their target waiting time of 10 weeks.

People who take their driving test in Buncrana face the longest wait to sit it.

It takes an average of just over 19 weeks from the date of application to sit the test in the Donegal town.

Gorey in Co Wexford is next with a wait of around 18 and a half weeks, despite the Road Safety Authority aiming to have everyone tested within 10 weeks.

